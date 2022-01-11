PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of PCM opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

