Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

