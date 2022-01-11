People’s United Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBCT. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

