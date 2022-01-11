PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0251 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $396.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00164838 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

