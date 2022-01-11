Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $235,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $182.96 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $173.56 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.11.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

