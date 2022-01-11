Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 30,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,795,261.65.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 2,850 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 180,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,312. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.