PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PGTI stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

