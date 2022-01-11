Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.90 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $98.90 million and $22.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

