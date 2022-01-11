Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 48,366,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,803,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 13.09.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.