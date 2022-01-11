Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 297,621 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 297,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.04% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

