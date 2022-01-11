Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.94 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.46% of DiamondHead as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in DiamondHead by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHHC stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

