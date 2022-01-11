Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 174,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

