Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,937,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,182,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,088,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

