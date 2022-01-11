Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 100,000 Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.01% of Big Cypress Acquisition worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Cypress Acquisition by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:BCYP opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCYP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

