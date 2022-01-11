Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 5.37% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EUSG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000.

EUSG stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EUSG. DA Davidson started coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

