PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

