Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

