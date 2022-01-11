Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$1.10 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

PIFYF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.