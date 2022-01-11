Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 22,817 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 354.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $177.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

