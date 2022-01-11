Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2,181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.79.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

