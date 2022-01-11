Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

KRC stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

