Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,916 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 42.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 95.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

