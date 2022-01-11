Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,796 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

