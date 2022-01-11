Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $364.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

