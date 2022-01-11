Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,111.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00336086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,177,583 coins and its circulating supply is 433,917,147 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

