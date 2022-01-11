Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

