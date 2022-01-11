Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $194.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $183.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $177.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,154,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

