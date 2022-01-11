Piper Sandler Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $10.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

