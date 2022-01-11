Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

