Piper Sandler Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

ABNB opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

