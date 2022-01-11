Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $6,096,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

