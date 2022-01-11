Playcent (PCNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,301.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Playcent has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $27,301.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

