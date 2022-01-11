PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in PLDT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

