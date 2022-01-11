PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.