PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.