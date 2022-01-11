PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

