PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.