PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.33.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $510.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.12 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.33.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

