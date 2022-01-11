PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Neogen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.