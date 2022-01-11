POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.37

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on PORBF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.