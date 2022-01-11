Portland Ltd Buys Shares of 22,725 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Portland Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 40.6% of Portland Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.31. 78,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,502,539. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

