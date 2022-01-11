PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $166.19 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

