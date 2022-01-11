Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Evercore

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by Evercore from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PD. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.70.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$51.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$24.67 and a 52 week high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

