Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.30 Per Share

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMI opened at GBX 195 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.02. Premier Miton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £307.93 million and a PE ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.