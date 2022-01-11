Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,679 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $265,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 220.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

