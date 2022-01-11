Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

