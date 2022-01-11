Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

