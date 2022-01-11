Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 41.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

