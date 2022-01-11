Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

