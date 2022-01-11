Primecoin Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 352.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Primecoin has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $242,583.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,174,900 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.